RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Local Inflation Woes To Outweigh Global Financial Concerns

India's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to hike the key lending rate at its first meeting in the new fiscal as fresh concerns around domestic inflation are likely to outweigh weak global conditions and recent events in the banking system.

A Bloomberg poll of 15 economists shows a median forecast possibility of a 25-basis-point hike in the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate to 6.75%. The policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

"We expect another rate hike at next week’s MPC meeting as inflation remains outside of the central bank’s tolerance band," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, in a note. The rate-hiking cycle itself is likely coming to an end as inflation rolls over, global monetary pressures reduce, and the external deficit shrinks, he said.

However, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor at the State Bank of India, expects MPC to maintain the status quo. Considering the repo rate is already around 25 basis points higher than the optimal requirement based on CPI, core CPI, and the U.S. federal funds rate, a 6.5% repo rate could be considered the terminal rate, he said.