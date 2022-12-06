RBI Monetary Policy: Prepping For A Pause

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to continue its rate-hiking cycle, albeit at a slower pace, in December.

From the MPC's last resolution in September to the one scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 7), the environment continued to cool, with inflation dropping to its lowest level in three months even as the Indian economy continued to show signs of resilience amid increasing global headwinds.

The MPC has raised the benchmark repo rate four times in a row to quell inflation. The rate now stands at 5.9%. A Bloomberg poll of 35 economists forecasts a 35-basis-point hike to 6.25% on Wednesday.

With the Fed indicating its desire to slow down the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points and October U.S. CPI momentum easing relative to expectations, thereby reducing the depreciation pressure on the rupee, the MPC will be comfortable dialling down the pace of rate hikes to 35 basis points in December, according to a research note by Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.