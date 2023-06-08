RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: All Eyes On Shaktikanta Das, Status Quo On Repo Rate Likely
RBI Monetary Policy: Track live updates on the MPC's repo rate action here.
- Oldest First
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain a status quo on its benchmark repo rate for a second straight monetary policy committee meeting, amid easing inflation and steady economic growth.
Cues for a shift in policy stance would be one to watch out for.
All 40 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% on Wednesday. That, when India's retail inflation has slowed to an 18-month low of 4.7%—well within the central bank's target range of 2-6%. India's GDP growth rate stood at higher-than-estimated 7.2% for fiscal 2023.
Thirteen economists expect the monetary policy committee to stick with “withdrawal of accommodation” in the statement, while three saw dilution in the phrasing and the remaining two estimate a shift to neutral. The rest of the economists didn’t share their forecasts.
“Amid steady growth and falling inflation, RBI can opt to watch global events unfold from the sidelines, especially given India’s improved macro stability,” Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays Plc, told Bloomberg. “That should enable the full transmission of earlier policy rate hikes without necessarily being very disruptive.”
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver his monetary policy speech at 10:00 pm. You can watch it live and track latest updates here.
Rupee Opens Weak On RBI Policy Day, Bond Yield Flat
The Indian Rupee opened weak on Thursday, depreciating as much as 3 paise to Rs 82.58 against the US dollar. The local currency had closed at 82.55 on Wednesday. The bond yield, meanwhile, was flat at 6.99%.
RBI Monetary Policy: 10-Year Bond Yields
India's benchmark bond yield has declined by 20 basis points, and is currently hovering at the 7% mark. The likelihood of a pause in Fed tightening and decline in global oil prices have helped. Ample liquidity in India's banking system has also taken the pressure off government bonds.
RBI Monetary Policy: What About Banking Liquidity
India's banking system is likely to remain flush with cash, what with RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes. Liquidity is also aided by the recent variable repo rate auction and a flat balance of payments.
Given this and with considerable uncertainty around the commodity price path and global growth, the RBI is likely to retain the liquidity tightening stance, as signaled by the comment that the monetary policy committee will "remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation," it said.
RBI Monetary Policy: What Inflation Print Suggests
India's retail inflation cooled to its lowest since October 2021 in April, falling within the RBI's target range for the second straight month, raising the bar for further repo rate hikes. It stood at 4.7% in April as compared with 5.66% in March. Domestic inflation has been on the decline, slipping below 5% and within the target range. Trends for May suggest inflation could ease further, close to 4%.