RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: All Eyes On Shaktikanta Das, Status Quo On Repo Rate Likely

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain a status quo on its benchmark repo rate for a second straight monetary policy committee meeting, amid easing inflation and steady economic growth.

Cues for a shift in policy stance would be one to watch out for.

All 40 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% on Wednesday. That, when India's retail inflation has slowed to an 18-month low of 4.7%—well within the central bank's target range of 2-6%. India's GDP growth rate stood at higher-than-estimated 7.2% for fiscal 2023.