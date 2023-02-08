RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: A Repo Rate Hike Of 25 Basis Points Or Hold?
Catch the live updates from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting here.
- Oldest First
Inflation Trends
The Consumer Price Index inflation fell to 5.72% in December 2022- its lowest since December 2021, compared to 5.88% in November 2022.
However, in the month of December, core inflation rose to 6.3% as against 6.26% in November, according to Bloomberg.
Rakshit believes that the MPC will view the recent inflation prints favourably. The CPI inflation in the third quarter at 6.1% is around 50 basis points lower than the RBI's estimate and inflation in the fourth quarter is also likely to be 20–30 basis points lower than the RBI's estimate, he added.
“Assuming that inflation continues to cool down going forward and the focus shifts to growth for the next couple of quarters, we may see a long pause in the rates ahead, before they get into correction mode.” Krishna Kanhaiya, chief executive officer at Mirae Asset Financial Services said. Kanhaiya also expects a 25 basis point rate hike and believes this could be the last one of the lot.
Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for January 2023 could be slightly higher that December levels at about 5.8-6%, ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar cautioned, pointing out the stickiness in core inflation and an unsupportive base for food inflation.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Lower-Than-Expected CPI Inflation Of 5.7% In December May Prompt MPC To Pause In Feb 2023 Policy Review: ICRA
The Last One Of The Cycle?
Rising global headwinds, resilient domestic growth and easing headline inflation brings forth the question whether this would be the last rate hike of the cycle before the Monetary Policy Committee pauses.
A Bloomberg poll of 40 economists projected a median forecast of 6.50% from current rate of 6.25%. Thirty-four economists expect a hike of 25 basis points, while the remaining six expect a status quo.
According to Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, headline inflation being back in the target range and below RBI’s projections is increasing the room for dissent in the MPC, with at least two members likely to vote to keep the repo rate on hold. "This means the possibility of an on-hold decision is non-negligible, but given elevated core CPI and recent comments by Governor Shaktikanta Das, we still believe a 25 basis points hike is the most likely step in February"". Bajoria, also expects a change in stance to neutral.
Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, expects the committee to hike by a last 25 basis points to “push the real rate comfortably into positive”. Global rate hike cycles are close to peaking, while the central banks maintain caution, he said.
According to Rakshit, that would help the Reserve Bank of India to be on a prolonged pause as it analyses the lagged impact of the past rate hikes and input price movements, evolution of the global and domestic demand conditions, and behaviour of global central banks.