RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: A Repo Rate Hike Of 25 Basis Points Or Hold?

Rakshit believes that the MPC will view the recent inflation prints favourably. The CPI inflation in the third quarter at 6.1% is around 50 basis points lower than the RBI's estimate and inflation in the fourth quarter is also likely to be 20–30 basis points lower than the RBI's estimate, he added.

“Assuming that inflation continues to cool down going forward and the focus shifts to growth for the next couple of quarters, we may see a long pause in the rates ahead, before they get into correction mode.” Krishna Kanhaiya, chief executive officer at Mirae Asset Financial Services said. Kanhaiya also expects a 25 basis point rate hike and believes this could be the last one of the lot.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for January 2023 could be slightly higher that December levels at about 5.8-6%, ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar cautioned, pointing out the stickiness in core inflation and an unsupportive base for food inflation.