RBI Monetary Policy Live: Temporary ICRR To Mop Up Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Excess Liquidity, Das Says

India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged in its third straight meeting, but with preparedness to undertake policy responses, should the situation so warrant.

The following are the key decisions taken today:

The repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5% by a unanimous decision.

The Standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 BPS below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 BPS above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.

The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April, June and August.

The stance on withdrawal of accommodation remained unchanged with a 5:1 majority. Jayanth R Varma expressed reservations on this part of the resolution.

The MPC will maintain a close vigil on the evolving inflation scenario and remain resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the target and anchoring inflation expectations, it stated.