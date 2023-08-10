RBI Monetary Policy Live: Temporary ICRR To Mop Up Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Excess Liquidity, Das Says
RBI has maintained a status quo on its benchmark repo rate at 6.50%, with no change in policy stance.
RBI Monetary Policy: Status Quo On Repo Rate
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged in its third straight meeting, but with preparedness to undertake policy responses, should the situation so warrant.
The following are the key decisions taken today:
The repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5% by a unanimous decision.
The Standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 BPS below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 BPS above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April, June and August.
The stance on withdrawal of accommodation remained unchanged with a 5:1 majority. Jayanth R Varma expressed reservations on this part of the resolution.
The MPC will maintain a close vigil on the evolving inflation scenario and remain resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the target and anchoring inflation expectations, it stated.
RBI Monetary Policy: Hopeful Of A Normal Monsoon, Deputy Governor Michael Patra Says
The Reserve Bank of India continues to maintain expectations of normal monsoon, Deputy Governor Michael Patra says.
Rice-growing regions of India have not received enough rainfall. The North East and East India are still reporting rainfall deficiency in double digits. While that's correcting, RBI is still watchful.
The El Nino phenomenon not as dangerous for India as it is for South America, he says. "We have to be cautious, as it can have a bearing on withdrawal of monsoons."
"We hope that the food inflation spike is a transitory phenomenon. Food shocks were unanticipated, we will see them off," Patra says.
RBI Monetary Policy: Variable Reverse Repo Rate Auction
The variable reverse repo rate, or VRRR, auction will continue along with the ICRR as its the main operation for maintaining adequate liquidity in the system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says.
That said, the response to 14-day VRRR auction could have been better, Das says. "14-day VRRR will continue. There is no thinking to moving back to daily operations," he says. "Fine-tuning will be only for exceptional situations."
RBI Monetary Policy: Das On ICRR
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spells out likely outcome of latest liquidity action of incremental cash reserve ratio.
The excess liquidity to be mopped up with incremental CRR measures will be little more than Rs 1 lakh crore, Das says.
"We have done internal calculation on likely impact of incremental CRR measure. The incremental CRR measure are applicable to all scheduled commercial banks," he says.
The incremental CRR action was felt to be the appropriate action at this time, RBI Governor says. "We have various options to control liquidity. We will undertake whatever measures are appropriate on liquidity."
The currency in circulation usually picks up around the festive season. "We will ensure that there is enough liquidity in system for lending," Das says.
CRR, or cash reserve ratio, is the percentage of a bank's total deposits that it needs to maintain as liquid cash. That cash reserves stays with the RBI. The bank does not earn interest on this nor can it be used for investing or lending purposes.
RBI Monetary Policy: Clarification On Floating Rate Loans
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has clarified on the central bank's decision to review regulations governing floating rate loans.
Banks should take into account age factor when deciding floating rate loans, Das says. The extension of the tenor of loans should be for a reasonable period. It's up to banks and their boards to assess the elongation of floating rate loans.
RBI Monetary Policy: UPI's Global Ambitions
The unified payments interface, or UPI, has become recognised as the most efficient, advanced payments system in the world, Das says.
"India have already done UPI linkage for Singapore. The Rupay card is also being using in a few other countries. We recently signed an MoU with UAE to link UPI with their IPP system," the RBI governor says in a post-policy press conference. "Discussions are underway with few other countries for linkage with payment systems."