RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC Is Seen Prepping For A Pause On Repo Rate Hikes

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to start slowing the pace of repo rate hikes, signalling that it is nearing the end of its aggressive tightening cycle.

After 190 basis points of rate increases this year, including three half-point moves, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has more than one reason to switch to smaller hikes: inflation is coming off a high and headwinds to economic growth are increasing.

Twenty-nine out of 35 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the benchmark repurchase rate will be raised by 35 basis points, three see a quarter-point move, while one each expects a 10-, 30-, and 50-basis-point action.

Das will announce the rate decision through a webcast at 10 a.m. in Mumbai on Wednesday and will address a press conference at 12 p.m.

Here’s what else to watch out for: