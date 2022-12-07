RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC Is Seen Prepping For A Pause On Repo Rate Hikes
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Track live updates on Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech on repo rate hikes here.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to start slowing the pace of repo rate hikes, signalling that it is nearing the end of its aggressive tightening cycle.
After 190 basis points of rate increases this year, including three half-point moves, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has more than one reason to switch to smaller hikes: inflation is coming off a high and headwinds to economic growth are increasing.
Twenty-nine out of 35 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the benchmark repurchase rate will be raised by 35 basis points, three see a quarter-point move, while one each expects a 10-, 30-, and 50-basis-point action.
Das will announce the rate decision through a webcast at 10 a.m. in Mumbai on Wednesday and will address a press conference at 12 p.m.
RBI Moneetary Policy: Rupee Depreciates, Bond Yield Flat
The rupee fell as much as 15 paise to 82.76/dollar -- the lowest since Nov. 3. The bond yield on ten-year paper declined 1 basis point to 7.23%.
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Economic Outlook
The Indian economy expanded at a slower pace in July-September as the base normalised. The gross domestic product, or GDP, grew 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY23, compared with 13.5% in the first quarter, according to official data released last week.
Between December and February, the headwinds to growth may become more evident, and given the lags in monetary policy transmission, the MPC may decide not to hike further.
"For another rate hike to happen in February, post the December meeting, the inflation outlook has to deteriorate meaningfully and significant depreciation pressure on the rupee has to re-emerge," Das of Deustche Bank said. "So the bar for a rate hike in February will be high."
RBI Monetary Police Live: Banking Liquidity
"With liquidity being in surplus even now, there may be no overt need to announce a liquidity-inducing scheme, and open market operations can be expected when needed," the Bank of Baroda note stated. It also stated that a G-SAP announcement is unlikely because the stance remains one of liquidity withdrawal.
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Inflation Trends
India's retail inflation rate -- as measured by the consumer price index -- eased to 6.77% in October after rising to a five-month high in September, led by a favourable base effect.
The headline inflation, however, remained above the RBI’s upper target for the tenth straight month. Since the goal hasn't been met for three quarters in a row, the central bank wrote to the central government last month to explain why it hadn't been met. It did this after holding an extra meeting of the members.
However, inflation is expected to rise in the coming months, according to a research note issued by Bank of Baroda on Dec. 4. While global oil prices have come down, the lever is in the hands of the government, which has to take a call on taxes, it said. Otherwise, retail inflation will be unaffected by falling crude prices, the report stated.
RBI Monetary Policy Live: A Divided MPC
"While two non-RBI MPC members have favoured a pause at this stage, we think the MPC will still deliver a 35 basis point hike by a 4:2 majority in the upcoming monetary policy," said Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.
Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay, also expects the MPC to ease its pace of hikes this week and deliver a 35-basis-point hike. "The decision could possibly get more divided in the form of a vote split, as is evident from the minutes of the [last] meeting," she said.
If the MPC opts for a 35 basis points hike, ex-ante real rates would exceed 135 basis points, well above the RBI’s indicated level of neutral rates, which is about 90 basis points, according to Barclays. "In our view, a shift to a neutral stance would send a strong signal that policymakers believe they have completed most of the rate increases," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays.