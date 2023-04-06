RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: Surprise Rate Pause, But War Against Inflation To Continue

India's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding that the committee was ready to act should the situation so warrant.

Following the review, the MPC decided:

To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.

The MPC will not hesitate to take further action as maybe required in it's future meetings, Das said. The committee has raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last eleven months.

The committee had first raised rates by 40 basis points at an unscheduled meeting in May last year, followed by 50 basis points each in June, August and September. It raised rates by a further 35 basis points in December last year, followed by a hike of 25 basis points in February this year.