RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das
India's Monetary Policy Committee again keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the second straight meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He maintained that the committee was ready to act should the situation so warrant.
Following the review, the MPC decided:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in it's future meetings, Das said. The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April and in June.
The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
The stance on withdrawal of accommodation remained unchanged with a 5:1 majority.
Inflation Outlook
Headline inflation remains above target and just being in the target range is not enough, Das said.
The inflation trajectory for 2023-24 would be shaped by both domestic and global factors.
The expectation of a record rabi food grain production bodes well for the food prices outlook, and has not seen an impact from recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms, so far.
Crude oil prices outlook is subject to high uncertainty. Global financial market volatility continues to pose risks.
Taking into account these factors and assuming an annual average crude oil price (Indian basket) of $85 per barrel and a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.1% for 2023-24, with Q1 at 4.6%, Q2 at 5.2%, Q3 at 5.4% and Q4 at 5.2%, and risks evenly balanced.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Growth Outlook
Economic activity remains resilient, with real GDP growth in Q4FY23 stronger than expected, aided by higher net exports and fixed investments, Das said.
Domestic demand remains supportive of growth. Rural demand is on revival path. Higher rabi crop production, buoyancy in monsoon, should support consumption.
The government’s thrust on capital expenditure, and the moderation in commodity prices are expected to bolster manufacturing and investment activity.
According to the RBI’s surveys, businesses and consumers are optimistic about the future outlook.
Protracted geopolitical tensions, tight global financial conditions and global financial market volatility and intensity of El Nino impact pose risks to the outlook, Das said.
Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5% with Q1 at 8%; Q2 at 6.5%; Q3 at 6%; and Q4 at 5.7%, with risks evenly balanced.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Liquidity Management Outlook
The response to the VRRR auctions has been cautious, Das said. "Going forward, the RBI will remain nimble in it's liquidity management while ensuring that adequate resources are available for the productive requirements of the economy," he said.