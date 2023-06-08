RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das

India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the second straight meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He maintained that the committee was ready to act should the situation so warrant.

Following the review, the MPC decided:

To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.

The MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in it's future meetings, Das said. The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April and in June.