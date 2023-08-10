RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Vigilant On Inflation

India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the third straight meet, but with preparedness to undertake policy responses, should the situation so warrant.

Following the review, the MPC decided:

To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.

The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April, June and August.