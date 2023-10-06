RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Hawkish
India's Monetary Policy Committee retains the benchmark repo rate at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the fourth straight meet.
Following the review, the MPC decided:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April, June and August.
By a majority of 5:1, the MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
The MPC must monitor incoming data and outlook to clearly delineate durable components of price shocks from transitory ones, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. Throughout much of the third quarter, food inflation pressures may not see sustained easing, while external pressures continue to remain volatile, Das said.
"Monetary policy must be in absolute readiness to prevent spill-overs from food and fuel price shocks to underlying inflation threats and risks to anchoring inflation expectations," said Das. "These are non-negotiable necessities."
Inflation Outlook
Headline inflation remains above the target range in August, driven by food price pressures, though easing core inflation remains a silver lining.
Near-term inflation is expected to soften, led by a decline prices of vegetables and LPG price cuts.
There are risks from lower sowing of some kharif crops, lower reservoir levels, and recurring instances of food prices shocks that can impart upward impulses to inflation.
There is anchoring of inflation pressures as evident from the central bank surveys.
Taking into account these factors and assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.4% for 2023-24, Q2 at 6.4% from 5.2%, Q3 at 5.6% and Q4 at 5.2%, and risks evenly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1 FY25 is projected at 5.2%.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Growth Outlook
Economic activity remains resilient with a positive momentum so far.
Healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, sustained buoyancy in services, supply chain normalisation, business optimism and robust government capital expenditure are favourable for a renewal of the capex cycle which is showing signs of getting broad-based.
Headwinds from weak global demand, volatility in global financial markets, uneven monsoon, pose risks to the outlook.
Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5%; Q2 at 6.5%; Q3 at 6%; and Q4 at 5.7%, with risks evenly balanced. Real GDP growth for Q1FY25 is projected at 6.6%.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI