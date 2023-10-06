RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Hawkish

The MPC must monitor incoming data and outlook to clearly delineate durable components of price shocks from transitory ones, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. Throughout much of the third quarter, food inflation pressures may not see sustained easing, while external pressures continue to remain volatile, Das said.

"Monetary policy must be in absolute readiness to prevent spill-overs from food and fuel price shocks to underlying inflation threats and risks to anchoring inflation expectations," said Das. "These are non-negotiable necessities."