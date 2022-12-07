RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Hikes Repo Rate By 35 Basis Points, Trims Growth Forecast

India's Monetary Policy Committee has hiked the benchmark repo rate by 35 basis points to the highest since February 2019 as it continues efforts to quell inflation in the economy amidst resilient economic activity.

Following the review, the MPC decided:

To raise the repo rate to 6.25% by a majority of five out of the six members.

Jayanth R. Varma voted against the repo rate hike.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is adjusted to 6%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is now at 6.50%.

The committee had first raised rates by 40 basis points at an unscheduled meeting in May, followed by 50 basis points each in June, August and September.