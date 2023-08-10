RBI Monetary Policy: Higher Repo Rates Expected For Longer, Say Economists
The current growth-inflation dynamics and the RBI's hawkish commentary might indicate higher rates for longer, experts said.
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate and the stance unchanged in line with market expectations, but with the preparedness to undertake policy responses if the situation requires it.
With resilient growth and rising inflation, even though expected to be transient, economists are ruling out a rate cut in the current fiscal.
Push-Back On Rate Cut Expectations
The RBI MPC commentary on Thursday can be characterised as a pause with hawkish underpinnings, according to a note by Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist at DBS Bank.
The accompanying commentary reflected the MPC’s vigilance on inflation while highlighting the supply-driven nature of the recent run-up in food segments.
Policymakers drew confidence from a moderation in core prints and expect a seasonal correction in food in Q4 FY23, but this was balanced with an emphasis that further action will be warranted on signs of unanchoring in inflationary expectations as well as if inflation stays above the mid-point target of 4% on a durable basis, Rao said.
The evolving inflation trend is likely to be watched closely, pushing back rate cut expectations, especially as trend inflation is likely to remain above 5% heading into FY25.Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist, DBS Bank
No Rate Hikes This Cycle
The balance of probability is towards no further hikes in this cycle, said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC. Instead, with real policy rates now adequate versus forecasted average inflation and with the RBI taking measures on liquidity, a long pause may be in the offing.
The government also seems quite proactive in taking supply-side steps to the extent possible, including a recent announcement to offload more rice and wheat stocks into the open market, he said.
Corporate bond spreads have continued to compress, partly reflecting the heavy net supply of government bonds in the current quarter, Choudhary said.
Firm Money Market Rates
The imposition of an incremental Central Reserve Ratio would lead to some interest loss for banks, as they were parking the short-term liquidity into short-term personal loans and money markets instead of parking it with the RBI in Variable Rate Reverse Repo, which also helped in some softening of commercial paper and certificate of deposit rates, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.
The immediate impact of RBI absorbing liquidity via the Cash Reserve Ratio will be a mild hardening of money market rates for borrowers, including NBFCs/corporates, while for banks there will be a slight impact on the NIMs of about 3–4 basis points depending on the instruments in which they were parking money, Arora said.