RBI Monetary Policy: Higher Repo Rates Expected For Longer, Say Economists

The RBI MPC commentary on Thursday can be characterised as a pause with hawkish underpinnings, according to a note by Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist at DBS Bank.

The accompanying commentary reflected the MPC’s vigilance on inflation while highlighting the supply-driven nature of the recent run-up in food segments.

Policymakers drew confidence from a moderation in core prints and expect a seasonal correction in food in Q4 FY23, but this was balanced with an emphasis that further action will be warranted on signs of unanchoring in inflationary expectations as well as if inflation stays above the mid-point target of 4% on a durable basis, Rao said.