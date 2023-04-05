RBI-Monetary Policy Dilemma: Will A Repo Rate Pause Sound Like A Cut?

The task of communication for a central bank is never simple, but there is clearly no easy road ahead for the Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das and Co., no matter what the monetary policy decision announced on April 6 is.

By all indications, we are near the end of the repo rate hike cycle, but it is still unclear when it will end. As evidenced from the February Monetary Policy Committee meeting, at least two external members—Jayanth Varma and Ashima Goyal—already believe the RBI can pause now and let the 250-basis-point hike in the repo rate transmit through the system.

But they were in the minority in February, as the other four members continued to remain concerned about consumer price index-based inflation, and especially core CPI, and voted for a 25-basis-point increase.

The subsequent inflation prints, even if you account for data anomalies linked to free food distribution, only indicate retail inflation remains above the 6% upper band of the inflation target.

In such a scenario, if the rate-setting panel chooses to announce a status quo on repo rates, then Das and the MPC members will have the unenviable task of explaining why they are comfortable doing so, even as retail inflation and core CPI remain above their comfort band.

And it will take even more verbal dexterity to explain if this pause must be interpreted as the end of the rate cycle or as a pause to ascertain the direction ahead.