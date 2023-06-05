RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, How To Watch RBI Governor Press Conference Live

According to the experts, the RBI's MPC may not change the interest rates and would continue with the 'pause' mode. This means that the RBI is not planning to raise interest rates for the time being. In the last MPC meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in its monetary policy review on April 6, 2023. The RBI also kept the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.50%. The decision was unanimous citing the need to "gauge the impact of the rate hikes done so far." The MPC also noted that the global economic environment has changed dramatically and that it is "watching the evolving situation closely." Experts say the RBI's "pause mode" is likely to continue for the next few months and will only start raising rates again if inflation starts to rise sharply.

Additionally, the RBI Monetary Policy could announce measures to control inflation, such as increasing the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). The next meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee for 2023-2024 will be on August 8-10, 2023.