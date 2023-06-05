RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, How To Watch RBI Governor Press Conference Live
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an announcement on June 8, 2023, at 10:00 am
The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be meeting on June 6-8, 2023 to discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy. The meeting will be headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and the decisions taken in the 43rd meeting of the MPC meet would be announced on Thursday, June 8.
RBI Monetary Policy Date And Time
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision on Thursday, June 8 at 10:00 am while the policy press conference will be telecasted at 12:00 pm on the same day.
Where To Watch RBI Monetary Policy Announcement Live
You can catch the live telecast of the RBI Monetary Policy announcement live on our BQ Prime YouTube channel. Also, the live streaming of the address will be available on RBI's YouTube channel. Moreover, you can tune in to our Live Blog on the day of the RBI Monetary Policy announcement on June 8 for regular updates.
What To Expect At The RBI Monetary Policy Meet?
According to the experts, the RBI's MPC may not change the interest rates and would continue with the 'pause' mode. This means that the RBI is not planning to raise interest rates for the time being. In the last MPC meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in its monetary policy review on April 6, 2023. The RBI also kept the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.50%. The decision was unanimous citing the need to "gauge the impact of the rate hikes done so far." The MPC also noted that the global economic environment has changed dramatically and that it is "watching the evolving situation closely." Experts say the RBI's "pause mode" is likely to continue for the next few months and will only start raising rates again if inflation starts to rise sharply.
Additionally, the RBI Monetary Policy could announce measures to control inflation, such as increasing the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). The next meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee for 2023-2024 will be on August 8-10, 2023.