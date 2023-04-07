RBI May Continue With Extended Pause; Next Move Data Dependent: Economists

Financial stability concerns appear to have preempted the move as MPC assesses the impact of its cumulative 250 basis point of rate hikes, said Aditi Nayar, the chief economist and head of research at ICRA Ratings. "But if inflation does not fall in line with MPC assessment for Q1FY24, another hike could be in the offing, especially if the financial stability situation stabilises."

The next move will be data-dependent, and the rates are expected to remain higher for longer as inflation persists above target, Joshi said.