RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Interest Rates: Experts

Prof N R Bhanumurthy, vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru told PTI, “Though the consumer inflation is inching up mostly fuelled by food inflation, the demand for credit remains healthy… I do not think the RBI will spoil the party. It will probably go in for a status quo on interest rates.”

Bhanumurthy, formerly of the National Institute for Public Finance and Policy, a think tank funded by the Union finance ministry, said that his belief was that the RBI would study the nature of inflation and its trajectory and take a call in the October monetary policy review.