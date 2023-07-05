RBI Inter-Departmental Group Submits Recommendations For Internationalisation Of Rupee

The inter-departmental group, constituted by the Reserve Bank of India, submitted its final recommendations to accelerate the pace of internationalisation of the rupee.

India's growth and external sector metrics, along with global geopolitical developments, have set the stage for the emergence of various currencies, including the rupee, as prospective currencies for use in international transactions.

The inter-departmental group examined the prospects of the internationalisation of the currency and recommended a set of time-bound steps that would accelerate the pace of internationalisation. Some of these steps have already been initiated and are currently a work in progress, the RBI said in a report.

Over the short term, the IDG recommends the following: