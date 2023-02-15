RBI Grants In-Principle Approval To 32 Entities To Act As Online Payment Aggregator

The Reserve Bank of India has granted a total of 32 in-principle authorisations to existing payment aggregators, or PAs, to operate as online payment aggregators, according to a press statement issued by the central bank.

RBI also granted a total of 19 new online PA authorisations to firms including Groww Pay Services, Juspay Technologies, Mswipe Technologies, Tata Payments, and Zoho Payment Technologies. The approvals were granted as on Feb. 15.

On the other hand, existing PAs such as PayU Payments, Paytm Payment Services, and Freecharge Payment Technologies had their applications returned by the RBI. The three firms are allowed to file a fresh application 120 days from the date of return. While Freecharge's application was returned on Feb. 10, 2022; PayU and Paytm had theirs returned on Jan. 10, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2022, respectively.

Payment aggregators provide payment-related services to merchants by bundling up different modes of payment and packaging them in a central solution. Guidelines governing PAs were first issued by the RBI in March 2020. The rules governing online payment aggregators were added in March 2021. Firms were required to file their applications with the RBI by September 2022.