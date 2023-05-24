RBI Governor Das Says Won't Be Surprised If India's FY23 GDP Growth Exceeds 7%

India's GDP growth could exceed the projected 7% for fiscal 2022–23, given the strong performance of various economic indicators in the fourth quarter, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das said he would not be surprised if domestic growth was slightly more than 7% for the recently concluded financial year. He was speaking at the annual Confederation of Indian Industry session in New Delhi.

The economic survey projected India's GDP growth at 6.5% for FY24.

All the economic indicators in the fourth quarter of last year showed that activities had sustained momentum, including evidence of a revival in private investment, particularly in sectors such as steel and cement, Das said.

Agriculture has done well, and there are indications of a normal monsoon, which added to the confidence, according to the RBI governor. While an El Niño induced drought scenario is being closely watched, Das referred to the IMD's prediction of a positive effect of the Indian Ocean Dipole that might offset the impact of the El Niño conditions.

The latest trade data, especially for services, has contributed to the governor's optimism. Revised trade data from the commerce ministry showed services exports for FY23 rose 28% to $325.44 billion from $254.5 billion in FY22. Merchandise exports for FY23 closed at $450 billion.