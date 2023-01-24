RBI Extends Deadline To Renew Existing Bank Locker Agreements

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for renewing agreements for existing locker facilities provided by banks in a phased manner till Dec. 31, 2023.

The deadline was extended after the RBI noted that a large number of customers have yet to sign the revised agreement. The banks were to inform their customers to sign the revised agreement by Jan. 1, 2023.

It has also been found that in many cases, the banks have yet to inform the customers about the need to renew agreements for safe deposit lockers.