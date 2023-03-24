RBI Central Board Discusses Global, Domestic Economic Situation

Reserve Bank of India's central board on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation as well as the associated challenges.

The 601st meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments," RBI said in a statement.

Further, it said, the board discussed the RBI's activities during the current accounting year, 2022–23. The board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2023–24.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of global concerns over the failure of banks in the U.S. amid aggressive monetary tightening. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to tame high inflation despite the banking crisis.

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank have also raised their benchmark interest rates.

Meanwhile, policymakers and experts have said that the Indian banking system is in good shape.

At the meeting on Friday, directors of the RBI's central board—Satish K. Marathe, Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Ravindra H. Dholakia—were present.

The RBI Deputy Governors—Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar—were also present.

Besides, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, and Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi participated in the meeting.