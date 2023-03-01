RBI Asks DoT To Tighten KYC, Create Number Database To Curb Cyberfrauds

The Reserve Bank of India has asked the Department of Telcommunications to consider tightening the know-your-customer norms for replacement SIM cards and maintain a hotlist database of phone numbers to contain rising digital frauds, according to a person in the know of the development.

As per an assessment by the RBI on data on cyberfrauds, a major chunk of these was detected to have been perpetrated in cases of fraudulent issuance of replacement SIMs, the person told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity. In other cases, even when a number had been used for a fraud, there was no centralised database available that could be used to block these numbers. That allowed such numbers to be used to commit more frauds, the person said.

The RBI has asked DoT that there must be a much higher KYC requirement when a replacement SIM is sought. That will prevent fraudsters from using this SIM to access one-time passwords and perpetrate frauds from bank accounts linked to that number, the person said.

Separately, the RBI is also suggesting that DoT maintain a centralised website which will have details of hotlisted numbers that have been used to perpetrate frauds that will then act as a base for telecom providers to block such numbers. This should be a public database so that there is scope for even customers to check hotlisted numbers, and ensure they avoid interacting with them.

Such a database can be linked and integrated into systems of financial institutions, too, for their own fraud detection mechanisms to throw up alerts and advisories to customers and thus prevent fraud.

An additional suggestion that has been made is that a phone number that has been used to perpetrate a cyberfraud must not be re-issued by any telecom provider for at least a period of six months, the person quoted above said.

The RBI would like this period to be six months, and DoT is suggesting a shorter cooling period of around three months, the person said. This is still work in progress and discussions are on, he said.

The RBI discussions with DoT come at a time when the rise in digital transactions has also been accompanied by misuse of online access by fraudsters to perpetrate frauds on many bank and non-bank customers.

The central bank has also started a digital literacy campaign ‘RBI Kehta Hai’ across the media that aims to educate customers of methods used by fraudsters, along with suggesting best practices for avoiding such frauds.