RBI Approves Two Months For Dipak Gupta's Tenure As Interim CEO At Kotak Mahindra Bank

Reserve Bank of India has allowed Dipak Gupta to act as interim managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a period of two months starting Sept 2, the lender said in an exchange notification.

"...the Reserve Bank of India has, vide its letter dated September 7, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Dipak Gupta as the interim Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“Bank”), for a period of two months, with effect from September 2, 2023," the notification said.

The announcement comes after Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder and CEO Uday Kotak announced his resignation on Sept 2. While the bank's board had proposed Gupta to be interim CEO till Dec 31, the regulator has only approved his tenure till Nov 2.

Unless this tenure is further extended, Kotak Mahindra Bank will need to announce a new CEO in November.

In his resignation letter, Kotak had noted that his tenure, along with those of Gupta and Kotak Mahindra Bank Chairman Prakash Apte would come to an end on Dec 31. This meant that three senior positions would remain vacant on the same day, which is why he has chosen to stagger this transition.

In interviews after his resignation, Kotak said that the bank had sent two names to RBI as potential successors. The bank is now waiting for RBI's decision on who will become the new CEO of the bank. Reports have speculated that KVS Manian, whole time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank is the frontrunner for the role.