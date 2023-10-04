ADVERTISEMENT
RBI Appoints Muneesh Kapur As New Executive Director
Kapur will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research and his appointment as ED is with effect from Oct. 3, 2023, the RBI said in a statement.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it has appointed Muneesh Kapur as the Executive Director (ED).
Prior to being promoted as ED, Kapur was the Adviser-in-Charge, Monetary Policy Department, and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee, it said.
Over a span of nearly three decades in the RBI, Kapur has worked in areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in the Department of Economic and Policy Research and Monetary Policy Department.
He also served as adviser to executive director, International Monetary Fund, during 2012-15, the statement added.
