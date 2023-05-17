RBI Allows SBI Funds Management To Acquire Up To 9.99% Stake In HDFC Bank

SBI Funds Management Ltd. has received approval from the RBI to acquire up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank Ltd.

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBI Funds to the Reserve Bank of India, and the company has been advised to acquire the shareholding in HDFC Bank within six months—Nov. 15, according to an exchange filing by the lender on Wednesday.