RBI Allows Sashidhar Jagdishan To Be Reappointed As MD & CEO Of HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has greenlit the reappointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, the lender said in an exchange notice on Tuesday. The approval is for three years and will be effective from October 27, 2023 to October 26, 2026.

This would be Jagdishan's second term as the head of India's largest private bank. He took over from Aditya Puri in October 2020 after the latter completed nearly three decades in the corner office.

Jagdishan is credited with having concluded the merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. with HDFC Bank, which is dubbed as India's largest merger deal.