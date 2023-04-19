RBI Allows AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Bank To Deal With Foreign Exchange
The permission is subject to compliance of applicable regulations, RBI said.
AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India to deal in foreign exchange.
The RBI vide its letter dated April 19 has granted Licence to act as Authorized Dealer Category-I under section 10 of FEMA, 1999, to deal in foreign exchange, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The permission is subject to compliance of applicable regulations, it said.
In a separate filing, Equitas Small Finance Bank said it has also received Authorized Dealer Category-I License from the RBI.
Recently, RBI approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years.
The re-appointment is valid with effect from April 19 till April 18, 2026, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.
Besides, it said the regulator has also cleared the re-appointment of Uttam Tibrewal as the whole-time director for a period of three years.