RBI Allows 5% Default Loss Cover For Bank-Fintech Deals

The RBI has allowed banks and other regulated entities to enter into default loss guarantee arrangements, but within limits, in a move aimed at curbing the risk of large slippages in tie-ups between lenders and fintechs.

The Reserve Bank of India said a default cover could be provided for up to 5% of the loan portfolio, according to the guidelines issued by the central bank on Thursday.

A default loss guarantee agreement is signed when an RBI-regulated entity—like a bank or a non-bank financial company—enters into a lending deal with a loan service provider or other regulated entities—like a fintech. A portion of the portfolio is guaranteed by the second party, fintechs in this case, in the event of default. In such deals, typically the first lender provides funds to the second party for on-lending.

"Any other implicit guarantee of similar nature linked to the performance of the loan portfolio of the RE (regulated entity) and specified upfront shall also be covered under the definition of DLG," the RBI said.

Regulated entities in this circular refer to banks, cooperative banks, and non-bank finance companies. A loan service provider is an agent of a regulated entity who carries out one or more of the lender's functions in customer acquisition, underwriting support, pricing support, servicing, monitoring, and recovery of specific loans or loan portfolios on behalf of the lender.