The Great Inflation Record You’ll Never Hear About

Like all such prognoses in the arena of central banking, the projection that rates may not have to rise until 2024 came with caveats. In a country where most mortgages fluctuate with the benchmark rate, however, the nuances were lost. When rates shot up last year — as they did everywhere — Lowe wasn't allowed to forget the remarks. He was hammered in parliament and in the media. The degree of abuse would strike policymakers outside Australia as staggering. Lowe has apologized and, like its counterparts in the US, Europe and Asia, the RBA is now more circumspect with guidance.