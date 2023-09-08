The Great Inflation Record You’ll Never Hear About
Criticism heaped on Australia’s outgoing central bank governor obscures an important point: His inflation credentials are enviable.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is leaving the economy in good shape. You would be forgiven for not appreciating this, such is the thankless lot of a central banker trying to do their job: Television crews waiting to ambush him outside his home; tabloid front pages depicting him as an errant schoolboy. Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde don't have to put up with this.
Lowe, who leaves office in little more than a week, made some highly publicized mistakes. But he doesn't deserve some of the vilification that's come his way. A broad accounting of his seven-year term suggests history will view his time on the job favorably. Inflation, notwithstanding the jump of the past two years, has averaged around 2.5% since he became governor in September 2016, a level that’s in the middle of the RBA's 2%-3% target. The labor market is resilient despite rapid interest-rate hikes; the unemployment rate is close to the lowest in half a century.
And after a pronounced tightening of policy over the past 16 months, the bank is signaling it’s just about done with increases. Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, who will succeed Lowe on Sept. 18, can probably afford to wait a while before adjusting borrowing costs — in either direction. Many economists foresee rate cuts next year as growth slows and price gains cool.
Why isn't this record being shouted from the rooftop of the RBA's headquarters in Sydney or from the lawns of the Treasury in Canberra? A big part of the answer is that it's unfashionable to sing the praises of Lowe, personally, or of the bank. The governor has found it hard to live down über-dovish forward guidance, delivered during the peak of the pandemic. An external review of the bank, commissioned by the new Labor government last year, was scathing of the internal culture and communications.
Like all such prognoses in the arena of central banking, the projection that rates may not have to rise until 2024 came with caveats. In a country where most mortgages fluctuate with the benchmark rate, however, the nuances were lost. When rates shot up last year — as they did everywhere — Lowe wasn't allowed to forget the remarks. He was hammered in parliament and in the media. The degree of abuse would strike policymakers outside Australia as staggering. Lowe has apologized and, like its counterparts in the US, Europe and Asia, the RBA is now more circumspect with guidance.
A related criticism often levelled at the RBA under Lowe is that it was late to lift rates. Tardy relative to whom? The bank began hiking about six weeks after the Federal Reserve, which isn't that long given the lags with which policy shifts alter the behavior of consumers and companies. The RBA was months ahead of the European Central Bank. The Reserve Bank of India began around the same time as Australia. New Zealand officials went early and hard — and openly advocated a recession, a mission they accomplished. Is that what Lowe's critics want?
Lowe was well in the mainstream before the pandemic, too. For the first years of his term, inflation was consistently below target. Many local economists were predicting the next move in rates would be up, but Lowe was fretting that the economy could use more juice, not constraint. While it was unfashionable to mouth support for unconventional policies like quantitative easing, absent a downturn, Lowe recognized before Covid that they might have to be deployed. This anxiety about too-low inflation was emblematic of the era. Janet Yellen, then chair of the Fed, called inflation's quiescence “a mystery.”
The Aussie economy wasn't perfect then, and isn't now. Lowe told legislators recently that two worries weigh on central bankers’ minds when they get together. The first is whether the amount of tightening has been sufficient to wrestle inflation back to target. The other, the impact of China’s slowdown, isn't a question Lowe's predecessors had to confront. It will likely dominate assessments of the international economy on Bullock's watch:
The succession at the RBA, from male leader to a female who had been deputy, isn't the only transition that's focusing minds Down Under. Facing a growing political storm over high airline tickets and declining levels of service, Alan Joyce stepped down early as chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd. this week, and was succeeded by Vanessa Hudson, the carrier's chief financial officer. The handover had been planned for months, but the airline's battered reputation required an acceleration.
While comparisons are, on some level, irresistible, it would be a mistake to liken them greatly. The decision not to renew Lowe's tenure, despite past precedents, and his desire for a longer spell in the role, was a political one by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers. They sought a new face at the top, without being seen to eviscerate a central bank trying to quash inflation — in other words, doing its job. Qantas, despite its heritage of state ownership, has been free of the government for decades. It was fully privatized in the mid-1990s.
Has Lowe been treated unfairly? Chalmers endorsed the findings of the RBA review, but then decided that Bullock, who, like Lowe, is an RBA lifer, was best equipped to drive change. Whatever Lowe's shortcomings — and there certainly were some — the country would be well served if Bullock's record over seven years looks as good as her predecessor’s. Lowe’s fate, as a lawmaker told him last month, was to occupy the seat in interesting times.
