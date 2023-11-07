Razorpay Elevates Rahul Kothari To COO Amid Global Expansion

Razorpay Software Pvt. has elevated its Chief Business Officer, Rahul Kothari, to the position of Chief Operating Officer for India and Malaysia.

The elevation comes at a time when the company has "begun expanding its footprint globally, starting with the South East Asia region," the Bengaluru-based payments giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

"(This calls) for a deeper integrated strategy towards building greater revenue outcomes and strengthening customer experiences across Razorpay’s various lines of businesses and products," it said.

As chief business officer, Kothari also helmed the launch of Razorpay's first international payment gateway in Malaysia.

Started in 2014, Razorpay claims to provide tech-led payment solutions to over 1 crore businesses. It was founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur and is backed by marquee investors such as GIC, Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, and MasterCard. It has raised a total of $741.5 million in six funding rounds so far.