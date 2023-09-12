Razorpay Buys BillMe In Eighth Acquisition Since Inception

Razorpay Software Pvt. has acquired Mumbai-based digital invoicing startup BillMe, as the fintech unicorn expands its omnichannel payments business.

The deal is "strategically designed to empower businesses with a hybrid model to engage better with end customers", Razorpay said in a statement on Tuesday. It did not provide details of the transaction.

"We are thrilled about getting a disruptor like BillMe on board. With the global digital receipts market size poised to reach $2.3 billion by 2027, we aim to now anchor this massive opportunity for businesses and help them stand out by engaging and retaining their customers better, while strengthening their marketing capabilities," said Shashank Kumar, co-founder at Razorpay.

BillMe was founded in 2018 and is now Razorpay’s eighth acquisition. This is Razorpay's second acquisition in the omnichannel payments space, following the Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pte acquisition in August 2022.

Razorpay is currently valued at $7.5 billion, and has raised over $740 million from investors such as Government of Singapore Investment Corp., Tiger Global Management LLC, Sequoia Capital India, Salesforce Ventures LLC, Y Combinator Management LLC, and MasterCard Inc.

The company has also started the process to move its domicile back to India from the U.S., amid the company's target for an initial public offering and tighter RBI data norms for payment providers.