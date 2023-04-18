Razorpay Appoints Former RBI Deputy Governor As Head Of Advisory Board

Fintech firm Razorpay has roped in former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, NS Vishwanathan, as the chairperson for its newly formed advisory board.

The firm's advisory board has been set up with the aim of setting standards in customer experience, corporate governance, and risk and compliance for the Indian fintech industry, Razorpay stated in a Tuesday statement.

Other members of Razorpay's advisory board include:

Arijit Basu, chairman, HDB Financial Services

Aruna Sundararajan, former Indian Administrative Service officer

K. P. Krishnan, former Indian Administrative Service officer

"There is a tremendous opportunity to learn from each of these industry veterans. We believe that with their strategic inputs, knowledge, and guidance, along with our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and good governance, Razorpay is sure to build best practises in the fintech industry," Harshil Mathur, chief executive and co-founder at Razorpay, said in a statement.

Razorpay has raised a total of $741.5 million in funding and counts over 10 million businesses among its customers in India.