Raymond Group To Acquire 59.25% Stake In Maini Precision Products For Rs 682 Crore

Post the acquisition, the company will consolidate JK Files, RPAL and MPPL business and will form a new subsidiary, Newco. Raymond Ltd will hold 66.3% in 'Newco' that will focus on precision engineering products. The proforma consolidated revenue of 'Newco' as of FY23 is around Rs 1,600 crore with an EBITDA of Rs 220 crore, it added.