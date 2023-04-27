Raymond Demerges Lifestyle Business To Become Net Debt-Free

"The move to demerge the Lifestyle Business from Raymond Ltd. will enable the business to be net debt free and will become an independently listed entity," said Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal.

"Post demerger of the Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd. would primarily be a listed real estate company with investments in engineering and denim business."

The group, which has a FMCG business under Raymond Consumer Care has sold the same along with trademarks such as Park Avenue Deo, KS Deo, Kamasutra and Premium to Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. for Rs 2,825 crore through a slump sale.

Raymond Consumer Care will retain its condom manufacturing facility and will continue to do contract manufacturing in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for domestic and international markets.

Consequent to the demerger, shareholders of Raymond will get shares in RCCL based on a swap ratio, under which each shareholder of Raymond will get four shares of RCCL for every five shares held, based on the swap ratio.