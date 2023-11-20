RateGain Travel Technologies Raises Rs 600 Crore Via QIP Issue

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. has raised Rs 600 crore from qualified institutional buyers through the issue of 93.3 lakh shares at a face value of Re 1 each.

The issue price for the QIP was Rs 643 apiece, a discount of 4.97% to the floor price, it said in its exchange filing on Monday.

Pinebridge Global Funds, Troo Capital Ltd, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co., and Founders Collective Fund were among the major investors in the QIP.

The Issue opened on Nov. 15 and closed on Nov. 20.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs 10.8 crore to Rs 11.7 crore, the statement said.