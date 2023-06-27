The Central Bank That Owns A Recession

Colorful language aside, the issue is pertinent today. Officials can’t bring themselves to wrap tightening. The rate cuts once confidently foreseen by traders and some economists look more distant. Policy seems to be predicated on the idea that you can actually hear inflation snap — and that the break will be audible when and where needed to forestall a painful downturn. It’s an enormous gamble, but people have convinced themselves that a distressing end is almost inevitable, if not desirable. Nobody wants to be the central banker that let inflation become entrenched, to go down in history as the person who ruined the legacy of Paul Volcker, the Fed chief credited with crushing inflation in the early 1980s. Mopping up from job losses will be tomorrow’s problem.