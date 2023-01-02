Ratan Tata Confidant And Group Veteran R Krishnakumar Dies At 84

Remembering his colleague, Ratan Tata said, "Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague Mr R K Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the comradery we shared both within the group and personally. He was a true veteran of the Tata group and the Tata Trusts and will be missed dearly by all."

Tata Sons' current chairman N Chandrasekaran also offered condolences for Krishnakumar's “enormous contribution” to the Tata Group.