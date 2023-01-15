Ratan Tata-Backed Repos Expects To Grow Three-Fold This Fiscal To Rs 185 Core

Ratan Tata-backed energy distribution startup Repos is expected to grow by close to threefold to Rs 185 crore in the current fiscal on account of increased traction for its service among business-to-business clients, a top official of the firm said.

Repos Energy Founder and CVO, Aditi Bhosale Walunj, told PTI at the Auto Expo 2023 that the company is in the process of raising Rs 300 crore to fund the expansion of its business across India as well as a platform to offer carbon-neutral fuels such as ethanol and electric vehicle chargers.

"We have been fortunate enough to have Mr. Ratan Tata as our initial investor. Last fiscal year we did business of Rs 65 crore. Our business has been growing multifold. This fiscal, we expect our top line to be around Rs 185 crore," Walunj said.