Rapido Forays Into Cabs Segment To Take On Uber, Ola

Rapido formally entered the hotly contested four-wheeler cab-hailing segment on Tuesday as it seeks to take on Ola and Uber on their own turf.

The platform, which is known for its two-wheeler and autorickshaw services, will be foraying into the largely duopolistic cab-hailing industry in India, but says its product is differentiated since it offers a "lowest price guarantee" as well as a zero-commission model for its drivers.

Rapido has launched its cabs pan-India, introducing an initial fleet of 1 lakh vehicles, it said in a statement.