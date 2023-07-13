New Ranking Lists The World’s 50 Best Vineyards To Visit

While there’s a nod to newly recognized wine regions, with vineyards in Japan (No. 38) and Georgia (No. 47), I was surprised that only two US estates (Nos. 20 and 28), neither located in the popular Napa Valley, made the top 50. And the list contains only one in scenic, green New Zealand and one in Italy, a favorite destination for many wine lovers. More adventurous and boutique picks can be found in the 51-100 list, which are revealed on the website, such as China’s Canaan Winery (No. 80) an hour from Beijing, and New Zealand’s Man O’ War (No. 77) on Waiheke Island, with beachfront tasting spaces. At number No. 73 is America’s great Ridge Vineyards high in the Santa Cruz Mountains of Northern California, one of my personal favorites.