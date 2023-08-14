Ramkrishna Forgings Bags $13.65 Million Order In North America

Lalit Khetan, whole time director and CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, said, 'This significant business award is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and our strong foothold in the North American market. The new business not only underscores our focus on meeting the evolving needs of the market but also highlights our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive the industry forward.' The supply of axles and transmission components will begin within the next six months, he said.