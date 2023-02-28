Ramesh Damani Suggests Next Best Option To Finding 'Attractive' Stocks

It is important to remain invested in the markets—even amid volatility—as the next 10-20 years will be "a good journey", according to veteran investor Ramesh Damani.

"What I'm trying to peddle is the importance in remaining invested in this country and you have to ride the volatility. I cannot help that unfortunately; it is part of the beast," Damani told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"If you had come and invested in 1992 as I did, we would have gone through multiple crises. We went through Kargil, global financial crisis... Covid. I came when the index was 600, and two years ago, it was 60,000. So, it was a great journey. I think the next 10-20 years will also be a good journey," he said.

If investors can't find good stocks, they should go for an "attractive fund", he said. "That is the easiest thing to do."