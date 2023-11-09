Ramco Cements Q2 Results: Profit And Revenue Rises, Beats Estimates
The Ramco Cement's net profit rose almost 20 times YoY to Rs 72 crore.
The Ramco Cements Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The Ramco Group's flagship cement manufacturer's profit increased 19.46 times year-on-year to Rs 72 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 68.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 30.5% at Rs 2,341 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,054.4 crore).
Ebitda up 2.16 times at Rs 407 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 324.7 crore).
Margin up 690 basis points at 17.38% vs 10.47% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.8%).
Reported profit up 19.46 times at Rs 72 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.6 crore).
Shares of The Ramco Cements traded 1.89% higher after the results were announced at Rs 1,029 apiece as compared with the 0.13% fall in the Nifty 50.