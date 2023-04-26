Rallis India Shares Fall After Reporting Q4 Loss

Shares of Rallis India fell as much as 4.6% after the crop care company reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the three-month period ending March 31.

The subsidiary of Tata Chemicals has reported a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 2.97% year-on-year to Rs 522.62 crore.

For the entire fiscal year 2022-23, the company witnessed a 45.68% decline in net profit at Rs 91.94 crore. Revenue from operations of the company grew by 13.94% to Rs 2,966.97 crore in FY23.

"We have recognised provision for slow-moving inventory Rs 52.8 crore and impairment in intangible assets Rs 30.4 crore. Work is underway to stabilise the business and improve its unit economics. The positive response to Diggaz, a cotton brand for North India, is encouraging,"Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.

For FY24, there are forecasts of the likely onset of El Nino effects and efforts are underway to mitigate its business impact, he said.

"On a longer-term basis, our capex plans, new product introduction plans and demand generation investments remain on course. Our focus on technology and digital transformation projects in our operations will continue," he added.