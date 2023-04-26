Rallis India Shares Fall After Reporting Q4 Loss
Rallis India's revenue for FY23 stood at Rs 2,967 crore, with an increase of 14% from Rs 2,604 crore in FY22.
Shares of Rallis India fell as much as 4.6% after the crop care company reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the three-month period ending March 31.
The subsidiary of Tata Chemicals has reported a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations grew 2.97% year-on-year to Rs 522.62 crore.
For the entire fiscal year 2022-23, the company witnessed a 45.68% decline in net profit at Rs 91.94 crore. Revenue from operations of the company grew by 13.94% to Rs 2,966.97 crore in FY23.
"We have recognised provision for slow-moving inventory Rs 52.8 crore and impairment in intangible assets Rs 30.4 crore. Work is underway to stabilise the business and improve its unit economics. The positive response to Diggaz, a cotton brand for North India, is encouraging,"Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.
For FY24, there are forecasts of the likely onset of El Nino effects and efforts are underway to mitigate its business impact, he said.
"On a longer-term basis, our capex plans, new product introduction plans and demand generation investments remain on course. Our focus on technology and digital transformation projects in our operations will continue," he added.
Shares of Rallis India were trading 2.5% lower at Rs 194 apiece, compared to a flat NSE Nifty 50, as of 11:15 a.m.
The stock fell as much as 4.62% intraday, the most in over 13 weeks since Jan. 19, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.
Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 15.2% over the next 12 months.
(With inputs from PTI)