Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Akasa Air Pays Tribute To India's 'Warren Buffett'

In a tweet, Akasa Air wrote, "Today, we honour and remember the life of a visionary, a trailblazer, and the true titan, that was the late Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. As we mark the anniversary of his passing, we reflect on the indelible mark he has left on India’s progress and his enduring impact on generations to come.

Mr. Jhunjhunwala was a true believer in India’s potential and saw Akasa Air serving the nation by building the transportation links to support India’s ongoing economic transformation. He seeded the ability that enables Akasa to deliver on our ambitious roadmap. We cannot thank him enough for being an early believer and for putting his faith in us to build a world-class airline.

Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will always honour his legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline."