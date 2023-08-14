Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Akasa Air Pays Tribute To India's 'Warren Buffett'
Indian Airline Akasa Air paid rich tribute to their late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his first death anniversary
India's newest airline Akasa Air on Monday paid tribute to their late investor & business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his first death anniversary. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14, 2022, after suffering from a kidney-related problem and multiple organ failure.
In a tweet, Akasa Air wrote, "Today, we honour and remember the life of a visionary, a trailblazer, and the true titan, that was the late Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. As we mark the anniversary of his passing, we reflect on the indelible mark he has left on India’s progress and his enduring impact on generations to come.
Mr. Jhunjhunwala was a true believer in India’s potential and saw Akasa Air serving the nation by building the transportation links to support India’s ongoing economic transformation. He seeded the ability that enables Akasa to deliver on our ambitious roadmap. We cannot thank him enough for being an early believer and for putting his faith in us to build a world-class airline.
Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will always honour his legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline."
In Loving Memory of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 14, 2023
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stakes in Akasa Air
Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the largest shareholder in Akasa Air before his death in August 2022. He had invested 35 million USD in the airline for a 40% stake which he later raised to 46%.
Akasa Air is a low-cost carrier that was founded in 2021. It is the first airline to be launched in India in a decade. The airline has received a lot of attention from investors, and it is seen as a potential challenger to the established players in the Indian aviation market.
Jhunjhunwala was a big believer in the potential of Akasa Air. He said that he was impressed by the airline's management team and its low-cost business model. He also believed that the Indian aviation market was ripe for disruption.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died from complications linked to multiple ailments on August 14 last year, he was 62. The stock market veteran, often called 'Warren Buffett of India', was suffering from diabetes and kidney-related ailments.
Businessmen, and political leaders were among the few who had condoled the loss of the 'Big Bull' of the stock market.
PM Narendra Modi was one of the many who shared fond memories after the death of Jhunjhunwala.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about Indiaâs progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022
Billionaire Gautam had also expressed his fondness for India's legendary investor.
Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIPð pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022
Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant, made a fortune by stock picking in Indian equities and was keenly followed for his investing acumen and bets. He was a graduate of the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.
Jhunjhunwala owns stock trading firm Rare Enterprises Pvt., named after him and his wife. His latest big bet was Akasa Air, India's youngest airline that is 45.97% owned by his family.
In 2021, as many as three Jhunjhunwala-backed firms went public, in Star Health & Allied Insurance Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd. and Nazara Technologies Ltd. He is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and three children—daughter Nishtha, and sons Aryavir and Aryaman.