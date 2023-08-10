Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Date & Steps To Check Allotment Status

BQPrimeBusiness NewsConcord Biotech IPO Allotment Date & Steps To Check Allotment Status
Concord Biotech's IPO, offering shares to investors, saw robust subscription

10 Aug 2023, 5:01 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The business has set aside up to 10,000 equity shares under the IPO for subscription by eligible employees. (Source: Concord Biotech's Website)</p></div>
The business has set aside up to 10,000 equity shares under the IPO for subscription by eligible employees. (Source: Concord Biotech's Website)

Concord Biotech Ltd., a prominent India-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4.

The IPO consists of 20.93 million equity shares being offered for sale by Helix Investments, representing 20% of the company's pre-offer shareholding.

Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Date

Concord Biotech is likely to finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Friday, August 11.

Concord Biotech IPO Listing Date

Concord Biotech IPO will to be listed on BSE & NSE on Friday, August 18.

Concord Biotech IPO Timeline

  • IPO Opened: August 4

  • IPO Closed: August 8

  • Basis of Allotment Finalized: August 10

  • Refunds to Non-allottees Initiated: August 14

  • Demat Credits to Allottees: August 17

  • Listing Date: August 18

Concord Biotech Subscription Status

Day 1 Subscription (Friday):

  • Institutional Investors: 1%

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 1.01 times

  • Retail Investors: 72%

  • Employee Reserved: 5.73 times

  • Overall: 0.58 times

Day 2 Subscription (Monday):

  • Institutional Investors: 1.61 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 5.22 times

  • Retail Investors: 2.26 times

  • Employee Reserved: 15.68 times

  • Overall: 2.72 times

Day 3 Subscription (Tuesday):

  • Institutional Investors: 67.67 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 16.99 times

  • Retail Investors: 3.78 times

  • Employee Reserved: 24.48 times

  • Overall: 24.87 times

How To Check Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Investors can check the allotment status of the Concord Biotech IPO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website by following these steps.

  • Visit the BSE website (www.bseindia.com).

  • Navigate to the "Investors" section and select "IPO Allotment Status."

  • Choose "Equity" and then select "Concord Biotech Ltd."

  • Enter your Application Number and PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Click on the "Search" button to view the IPO allotment status.

How To Check Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime

Investors can also check the IPO allotment status on the Link Intime website. Here's how:

  • Visit the Link Intime website (www.linkintime.co.in).

  • Click on the "Public Issues" tab and select "IPO Status."

  • Choose "Concord Biotech Ltd." from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number) and click on the "Search" button to view the allotment status.

About Concord Biotech:

Concord Biotech is a leading Indian biopharmaceutical company specializing in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), supplying immunosuppressants and oncology APIs to global markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

With a strong track record and extensive API portfolio, it has achieved a notable market share and is poised for growth with its recent IPO launch.

