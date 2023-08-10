Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Date & Steps To Check Allotment Status
Concord Biotech's IPO, offering shares to investors, saw robust subscription
Concord Biotech Ltd., a prominent India-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4.
The IPO consists of 20.93 million equity shares being offered for sale by Helix Investments, representing 20% of the company's pre-offer shareholding.
Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Date
Concord Biotech is likely to finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Friday, August 11.
Concord Biotech IPO Listing Date
Concord Biotech IPO will to be listed on BSE & NSE on Friday, August 18.
Concord Biotech IPO Timeline
IPO Opened: August 4
IPO Closed: August 8
Basis of Allotment Finalized: August 10
Refunds to Non-allottees Initiated: August 14
Demat Credits to Allottees: August 17
Listing Date: August 18
Concord Biotech Subscription Status
Day 1 Subscription (Friday):
Institutional Investors: 1%
Non-Institutional Investors: 1.01 times
Retail Investors: 72%
Employee Reserved: 5.73 times
Overall: 0.58 times
Day 2 Subscription (Monday):
Institutional Investors: 1.61 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 5.22 times
Retail Investors: 2.26 times
Employee Reserved: 15.68 times
Overall: 2.72 times
Day 3 Subscription (Tuesday):
Institutional Investors: 67.67 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 16.99 times
Retail Investors: 3.78 times
Employee Reserved: 24.48 times
Overall: 24.87 times
How To Check Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Investors can check the allotment status of the Concord Biotech IPO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website by following these steps.
Visit the BSE website (www.bseindia.com).
Navigate to the "Investors" section and select "IPO Allotment Status."
Choose "Equity" and then select "Concord Biotech Ltd."
Enter your Application Number and PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the "Search" button to view the IPO allotment status.
How To Check Concord Biotech IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
Investors can also check the IPO allotment status on the Link Intime website. Here's how:
Visit the Link Intime website (www.linkintime.co.in).
Click on the "Public Issues" tab and select "IPO Status."
Choose "Concord Biotech Ltd." from the dropdown menu.
Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number) and click on the "Search" button to view the allotment status.
About Concord Biotech:
Concord Biotech is a leading Indian biopharmaceutical company specializing in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), supplying immunosuppressants and oncology APIs to global markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
With a strong track record and extensive API portfolio, it has achieved a notable market share and is poised for growth with its recent IPO launch.