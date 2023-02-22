Rajesh Rai Takes Charge As Chairman And Managing Director Of ITI
Rajesh Rai has taken charge as chairman and managing director of telecom company ITI Ltd., the first public sector undertaking of independent India.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company said, on Wednesday, Rai is a seasoned telecommunication domain expert having more than 30 years of experience in the industry.
Previously, he served as the general manager of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Mumbai.
Rai had, also, held the post of chief technology officer of Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Ltd. in Mauritius for 12 years, where he was responsible for CDMA, GSM, 3G & 4G network deployment, and customer acquisition, it said.
"My focus area will be to ramp up production and do whatever it takes to increase revenue of the Company and make it one of the best places to work with for employees," Rai was quoted as saying in a company statement.