Rajesh Gopinathan To Head Translational Research And Entrepreneurship At IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay announced on Friday the appointment of Rajesh Gopinathan, former chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., as the head of translational research and entrepreneurship and professor of practice.

The appointment comes months after he ended his 22-year tenure with TCS.

IIT Bombay has been pioneering multiple initiatives to advance applied research and entrepreneurship that have helped set up many startups. They also started a new translational research centre to support the transition of IP from lab to industry. The new position of head of translational research and entrepreneurship will help to further accelerate these initiatives, according to a release.

"We have a tradition of active involvement of industry leaders in shaping our plans," IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said. "As we look to advance our ambitious agenda of applied research and entrepreneurship, we are delighted to welcome Rajesh Gopinathan."

"His global exposure and experience in the rapid scaling up at TCS will play a pivotal role in taking our agenda to the next level," Chaudhuri said.

Gopinathan said he was very excited and happy with the opportunity to contribute to the growth of "such an iconic national institution."

"IIT Bombay's research infrastructure and globally respected faculty and talent pool position it uniquely to play a leadership role in shaping the innovation agenda in India and globally. I look forward to working with the IIT Bombay team on charting the next leg of this journey together," Gopinathan said.