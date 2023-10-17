Rajeev Chandrasekhar Cites Mahua Moitra's House Query Amid 'Cash For Questions' Row
The minister said a company was aggressively lobbying for data localisation.
Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said if the allegations against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for questions' complaint are true, it is "shocking and shameful".
A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy" by Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for specifically targeting the Adani Group through parliamentary questions in exchange for "cash" and "gifts".
Hiranandani, the chief executive officer of the Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group; and Moitra have denied the allegations.
In a post on social media platform X, Chandrasekhar said a company linked to Hiranandani's business interests "was actively and aggressively lobbying for Data Localization" and questioned whether the MP's parliamentary questions were "at the behest of a Data center company".
"Language used in PQ is very similar (linking need for data localization to data breaches) to that used when the head of this company met me. I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this—but if it is true then it's a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs," Chandrasekhar said.
He also shared an image of the parliamentary question dated March 16, 2022.
Sir, am member of IT Comm & JPC on Data Protection. This is valid question for all Indians. If hostile nation can steal data from apps - canât they steal India user data stored overseas? Donât insult my intelligence by alleging Iâm fronting others. Something Ruia bag men do.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 16, 2023
The TMC MP responded to his post saying she is a member of the Communications and Information Technology committee and a joint parliamentary committee on data protection and her questions were "valid".
"If hostile nation can steal data from apps—can’t they steal India user data stored overseas? Don’t insult my intelligence by alleging I’m fronting others," she said.
According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Moitra is a member of the 'Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' since February 2020 and the committee on 'Communications and Information Technology' since September 2019.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which seeks to provide protection of digital data and set standards for how businesses should process data digitally, was passed by Parliament in August.
The Adani Group on Monday said the complaint against Moitra over quid pro quo regarding parliamentary queries corroborates that the conglomerate was being targeted to tarnish its image.
"This development corroborates our statement of Oct. 9, 2023 that some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing," the Adani Group said in a statement.
"In this particular case, the lawyer’s complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018," it said.
Dubey Seeks Probe Into Moitra's Lok Sabha Login
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who earlier wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry in the allegations against Moitra, has also written to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to investigate the IP addresses of her login credentials for the house, reported PTI.
Dubey urged the minister to take the allegations against Moitra with "utmost seriousness" and initiate an investigation to ascertain the IP addresses of all login credentials of the TMC leader's Lok Sabha account and determine whether there were any instances in which her account was accessed at a location where she was not present.
"If the claims made above are found to be accurate, this constitutes a serious criminal breach of trust as well as a violation of India's national security because it would give unauthorised individuals access to government websites that may contain classified information," he said.
