Rajeev Chandrasekhar Cites Mahua Moitra's House Query Amid 'Cash For Questions' Row

Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said if the allegations against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for questions' complaint are true, it is "shocking and shameful".

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy" by Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for specifically targeting the Adani Group through parliamentary questions in exchange for "cash" and "gifts".

Hiranandani, the chief executive officer of the Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group; and Moitra have denied the allegations.

In a post on social media platform X, Chandrasekhar said a company linked to Hiranandani's business interests "was actively and aggressively lobbying for Data Localization" and questioned whether the MP's parliamentary questions were "at the behest of a Data center company".

"Language used in PQ is very similar (linking need for data localization to data breaches) to that used when the head of this company met me. I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this—but if it is true then it's a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs," Chandrasekhar said.

He also shared an image of the parliamentary question dated March 16, 2022.