Rajasthan's Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill: Showing The Way Or A Bad Precedent?

There are many firsts in this historic bill with Rajasthan becoming the first state to enact the law, making it a legal guarantee, said Nikhil Dey, founder member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan & National Campaign For Peoples Right to Information. While some other states have similar schemes, there is a vast difference between a scheme and law that makes it a right, he said.

Pensions under the central government have remained very low and almost stagnant since 2007, Dey said. Not only does the Rajasthan law provide a higher old-age pension, it recognises unpaid work by women and brings them under the scheme, making it gender friendly, said Dey.

According to Paras Jasrai, analyst at India Ratings and Research Pvt., said that the law would help tackle high youth unemployment in the state, drive consumer demand and help boost the local economy.

Amit Basole, head of the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University, calls it a "welcome extension" of the employment schemes.

Pensions too are a right if one spends an entire lifetime working and that stands as true for those in the informal sector, Basole said. Since it covers them, too, the law shows what can be done and demonstrates the possibility of a nation-wide legislation, he said.